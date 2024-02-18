CCCI holds pre-budget view-exchange meeting

CCCI holds pre-budget view-exchange meeting

The Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Thursday held a pre-budget view-exchange meeting to present various proposals related to income tax, VAT and customs duties for the next fiscal year's budget.

National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem was present as the chief guest of the event held at the Bangabandhu Hall of World Trade Center in Chattogram's Agrabad, reads a press release. 

CCCI President Omar Hazzaz, CPDL President and CCCI Board Director Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, and prominent businessmen and dignitaries were present at the meeting.

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI)

