TCB to start selling essentials to 1cr families at subsidised prices from 16 July

The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling daily essentials at subsidised rates to one crore low-income families nationwide from tomorrow.

"The sales activities for July 2023 will start from 16 July across the country," TCB said in a press release.

One crore TCB cardholders will be able to buy soybean oil for Tk100 per litre, lentils for Tk60 per kg, sugar for Tk70 per kg and rice for Tk30 per kg.

The sales activities will be conducted from dealers' shops and designated permanent establishments with the cooperation of city corporations, and district and upazila administrations and as per their time schedule, the release added.