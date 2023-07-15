TCB to start selling essentials to 1cr families at subsidised prices from 16 July

Markets

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 04:31 pm

Related News

TCB to start selling essentials to 1cr families at subsidised prices from 16 July

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 04:31 pm
TBS File Photo
TBS File Photo

The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling daily essentials at subsidised rates to one crore low-income families nationwide from tomorrow.

"The sales activities for July 2023 will start from 16 July across the country," TCB said in a press release. 

One crore TCB cardholders will be able to buy soybean oil for Tk100 per litre, lentils for Tk60 per kg, sugar for Tk70 per kg and rice for Tk30 per kg.

The sales activities will be conducted from dealers' shops and designated permanent establishments with the cooperation of city corporations, and district and upazila administrations and as per their time schedule, the release added.

Bangladesh / Top News

TCB / Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country