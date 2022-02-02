TCB to sell oil, sugar, onion from Thursday

Markets

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 07:39 pm

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will sell oil, sugar, pulses, and onions on trucks at subsidised prices from Thursday to keep the prices of daily necessities stable in the market, according to a press release issued by the organisation on Wednesday.

According to TCB, an individual buyer can purchase two kilograms of sugar and pulses at a particular time and two litres of soybean oil and two to five kilograms of onion.

Sugar will be sold at Tk55 per kilogram, pulses at Tk65 per kilogram, soybean oil at Tk110 per litre, and onions at Tk30 per kilogram.

These items will be sold through designated dealers with 400 to 450 trucks till 22 February. However, the facility will not be running on Fridays.
 

