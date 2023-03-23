Milk, eggs, meat at subsidised rates sold out in 40 mins on first day!

It was a blur of bodies and a flurry of activity.

And then within 40 minutes, it was all over. Around 60-70 kilogrammes of beef, eight kg of mutton, 25kg of dressed broiler chicken, 60 litres of milk and 200 eggs were all sold out in less than an hour at the Khamarbari sales point set up by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

The ministry initiative to sell the essentials at subsidised rates drew a wave of people, but many had to settle for less quantities than they wanted or return empty-handed altogether.

Even then, for many it was a win.

Mohammad Rafiq, who works in a bakery, said, "I was able to buy cow's milk after seven months. I also bought a kg of beef. But everything else was sold out."

He said the amount could be increased.

Abdul Karim, who came to the market, was all smiles.

He said he could barely afford to do Ramadan shopping. "I earn Tk25,000 a month. Most of it goes to house rent, my children's education and the rest on food. It was good to be able to buy these goods at a cheaper rate before the first Ramadan."

When the sales ended at 5:10pm, 20 buyers still remained in queue. They would have to return empty-handed.

One of them was Alamgir Hossain, who wore the disappointment on his face.

"I saw that the sale had started here, so I went home to bring some money. I returned 25 minutes later, but by then everything was gone. They should sell more quantities," he said.

The Minister of Fisheries and Livestock on Thursday inaugurated the service on the premises of the Livestock Department in the capital's Khamarbari area, with an aim to help lower income people meet their protein needs during the month of Ramadan.

The service will be available from the 1st to 28th of Ramadan in 20 different areas across the city.

Under this initiative, lower income people will be able to buy beef at Tk640 per kg (market rate Tk750), mutton at Tk940 per kg (Tk1,100), broiler chicken at Tk340 per kg (Tk270), milk at Tk80 per litre (Tk100) and eggs at Tk10 per piece (Tk12).

Within 40 minutes of inauguration today, all the products were sold at the Khamarbari sales point, said Mokaaddas Islam, a cashier at the Khamarbari dealership truck.

Only 25% of daily allocation was sold on the inauguration day, including around 80 kg of beef, 25 kg of broiler meat, 60 liters of milk and 200 eggs.

A buyer can buy a maximum of one kg of beef, one kg of chicken, one liter of milk, one dozen eggs.

President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA) Mohammad Imran Hossain said the allocation for each van is 100 kg beef, 50 kg dress boiler, 2,000 eggs, 200 litres milk and 10 kg mutton.