Gold price hits historic high of Tk102,876 per bhori

The price of top-quality gold has reached an all-time high of Tk102,876 per bhori following an increase of Tk2,332.

The new price has been set in view of the increase in the price of gold in the local market, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) said in a statement on Thursday (26 October).

The new price will be implemented from tomorrow (27 October).

With the new rates, 22-carat gold will cost Tk102,876 per bhori, 21-carat gold will cost Tk98,210 per bhori and 18-carat gold will cost Tk84,214 per bhori.

According to different categories, the price of 22-carat heavy silver is Tk1,715 per gram. The price of 21-carat silver is Tk1,633, per bhori 18-carat silver costs Tk1,400 and the price of traditionally acquired silver is Tk1,050 per bhori.

