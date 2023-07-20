Gold price hits all-time high of Tk100,777 per bhori

The price of top-quality gold has reached an all-time high of Tk100,777 per bhori following an increase of Tk2,333.

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) in a press release on Thursday said the adjustment followed a price hike in the local bullion market.

With the new rates, 22-carat gold will cost Tk100,777 lakh per bhori, 21-carat gold will cost Tk96,228 per bhori and 18-carat gold will cost Tk82,464 per bhori.

Besides, the gold price of the traditional method rose to Tk68,701 per bhori.

The new rate will be effective from Friday, the release added.