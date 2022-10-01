Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI

Leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) today said that eggs and meat can be provided at lower prices if the government extends policy support.

The apex trade body leaders said, "Entrepreneurs demand policy support to the livestock, poultry and fish farmers like the agriculture sector enjoys."

The demand came in the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries, held in the federation building in Dhaka on Saturday.

"Poultry, cattle farms, fish and shrimp farms have to pay electricity bills at commercial rates pushing up the production and operating costs. With policy support equal to the agricultural sector, it will be possible to meet the protein needs at affordable prices," they pointed out.

Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said the government should provide utilities at a special rate to livestock farms.

"To become a developed country by 2041, Bangladesh needs to export products worth $300 billion, which may be tough to achieve solely from RMG. Therefore, fish, shrimp, and meat should be included in the export basket. Here, the government can extend policy support," Jasim added.

The FBCCI President said, recently there has been instability in the egg market due to a few unscrupulous traders. He urged to identify the "dishonest traders" to protect the image of the community.

Among others, Senior Vice President of FBCCI Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Directors Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, M.G.R. Nasir Majumder, Syed Moazzam Hossain, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Abu Motaleb, Mohammad Iqbal Shahriar, Mohammed Bazlur Rahman, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain khan Tito, Md. Naser, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), Secretary General Mohammad Mafuzul Hoque, Co-Chairmen of the Standing Committee Imran Hussain, Md Mahmudul Alam, and members were also present at the meeting.