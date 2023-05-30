Consumer Rights’ action brings down ginger price to Tk180 in Ctg

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 06:53 pm

It also fines Tk10,000 to another Khatunganj wholesaler  for selling ginger Tk240 kg, sans a price list

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Facing actions of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, a wholesaler at Khatunganj wholesale market in Chattogram has announced to sell 14 tonnes of ginger at Tk180 per kg.

In a drive conducted on Monday, the officials of the directorate sealed off the wholesale shop "Al Noor Corporation" after finding some irregularities in the documents provided by them.

"We sealed off the shop temporarily to conduct a further inquiry," said Foyez Ullah, Deputy Director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, who led the drive.  

After declaring selling ginger at Tk180 per kg, the directorate unlocked the seal and opened the shop, he added.

Besides, the directorate fined Tk10,000 to another wholesaler Mitali Traders at Khatunganj for selling ginger Tk235-240 per kg, without keeping the price list. 

Moreover, two restaurants – City Food and Hotel Nur-e Azmi– were also fined Tk5,000 each for processing food in an unhygienic environment.

Assistant directors of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Md Anisur Rahman and Rana Deb Nath also joined the drive.

