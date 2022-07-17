Tonnes of ginger rot at Khatunganj; price falls to Tk15-20 a kg

Markets

Jobaer Chowdhury
17 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

Tonnes of ginger rot at Khatunganj; price falls to Tk15-20 a kg

Prices of garlic and onion also decrease substantially with the end of eid festivity

Jobaer Chowdhury
17 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 02:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Khatunganj-based Zarifa Enterprise imported 7 containers of ginger from China on Eid-ul-Azha – a time when demand for spices skyrockets every year – but the trader could sell only two containers of ginger before this eid.

The proprietor of the enterprise Zunaidul Haque is now in great trouble as most of the unsold ginger has perished during the closure of the Eid vacation.

"We now sell ginger at Tk15-20 per kg, for importing which we have spent Tk65. As a result, we are now incurring some Tk67 lakh," he told The Business Standard.

"I don't know how I would recover from this loss," he expressed frustration.

Zunaidul Haque is one of 250 spice traders in the country's largest wholesale hub for essential commodities, situated in the port city Chattogram. The situation is almost the same for many of them. Apart from ginger, they are also facing a slight loss in garlic.

Talking to The Business Standard, insiders there said they are incurring unprecedented losses due mainly to a fall in demand for spices in flood-hit Sylhet and the northern region and higher import costs of the items than usual.

"The sales of spices were not usual this year. The recent devastating floods in a large portion of the country had a negative impact on the consumption of the items," Md Idris Mia, general-secretary of the traders association of Khatunganj spice hub – Hamidullah Market.

Bad financial conditions of consumers and unstable dollar prices also contributed to the losses, he believes.

Although the damaged ginger sold as low as Tk2-3 per kg, depending on its condition, at different shops of the market on Friday, good quality ginger sold up to Tk70 per kg. Most of the traders were found selling the item at Tk15-20 per kg.

The price of garlic was Tk80-83 per kg, a 10-13% down from the average import costs of Tk95, on the day, according to the traders, while different varieties of onion were selling Tk25-35 per kg.

Onion sold at Tk40-50 per kg before the eid. "The government has allowed import of onion from India, which ultimately helped decrease the price of the essential item," Balay Kumar Poddar, proprietor of Grameen Banijyalay at Khatunganj, told TBS.

About 50,000 tonnes of different types of spices worth Tk600-700 crore are usually imported on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha every year, according to Chattogram Port. Bangladesh imports all the spices except coriander, its data said.

Economy / Top News

Ginger market / Ginger / Khatunganj market / Khatunganj trade / Khatunganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

3h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

US inflation hits 40-year high

2h | Videos
Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

3h | Videos
73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

3h | Videos
China follows 'wait and see' policy in Sri Lanka crisis

China follows 'wait and see' policy in Sri Lanka crisis

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD