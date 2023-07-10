5 tonnes of ginger arrive at Akhaura port from India

Economy

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 08:02 pm

5 tonnes of ginger arrive at Akhaura port from India

A consignment of 5 tonnes of ginger arrived at Akhaura land port today from India amid the surging prices in the local market.

A truckload of ginger arrived at the port at 6:15pm Monday (10 July).

Superintendent of Akhaura land port Samaul Islam said a company named Madina Enterprise imported the ginger at the rate of $450 per tonne. 

He said the company has opened a letter of credit (LC) for the import of 10 tonnes of ginger.

"Customs authorities will collect customs duties and port authorities will charge the necessary fees at the prescribed rates from the imported goods," he added.

Customs clearance of the ginger will be handled by C&F Agent Sueb Trade International at the land port, said the port official.

Ginger prices in Bangladesh have surged due to the rising cost of imports, which is being driven by the ongoing shortage of US dollars and a recent global supply crunch caused by lower production.

Indian gingers are being imported in an effort to curb the steep rise in prices of this key cooking ingredient.

