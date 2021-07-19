Top 5 Phone deals this Eid

Best all-rounded Mid-Range smartphone

Redmi Note 10 pro

Starting price: BDT 26,999 (Official)

BDT 22,999 (Unofficial)

Specs: 6.67-inch 120hz Amoled Screen, Snapdragon 732G, 5,020mah battery, 108mp primary camera.

Why you should get it: All round best mid-range phone in every department without many corners cut, beautiful 120hz amoled display, reliable performance from Snapdragon 732G, true stereo speakers, premium build quality, 33W fast charging and versatile cameras.

Why you should not get it: Because the Poco X3 Pro exists in the same world with a much stronger processor which might be better for heavy gamers on a tight budget and you will either hate or love the MIUI software it is running on.

Best bang for your buck

Poco X3 Pro

Starting Price: BDT 29,999 (Official)

BDT 23,999 (Unofficial)

Specs: 6.67-inch 120hz IPS-LCD Screen, Snapdragon 860, 6,000mah battery. 48mp primary camera.

Why you should get it: The best phone if performance and gaming is your top priority under BDT 30,000 because it packs a Snapdragon 800 series chipset at this price, no phone under BDT 30,000 or even recent BDT 40,000 can match it, fast UFS 3.1 storage, long battery life and the 120hz LCD display are well optimised by virtue of its Snapdragon 800-series chipset.

Why you should not get it: Poco X3 pro might be a heavy phone for some, the lack of an AMOLED screen will bother you if you are coming from using an AMOLED screen phone and the cameras, while not bad are just average in comparison to the Redmi Note 10 Pro and you will either hate or love the MIUI software it is running on but given the price to performance ratio it packs, it is hard to complain. The aforementioned negative points are at best nit-picking.

Best value for money budget smartphone

Realme C25s

Starting Price: BDT 14,490 (official)

Specs: 6.5-inch IPS LCD 720p Display, Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, 6,000mah battery, 48mp main camera.

Why you should get it: Excellent gaming performance for the BDT 15,000 price range, long battery life, Realme UI 2.0 is a much cleaner user interface than other OEM's in this price range.

Why you should not get it: 720p display, Mediatek chipset means no support for Gcam.

Best camera on a smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Starting Price: Tk. 139,999

Special Price : Tk. 109,999 (official price)

Specs: 6.8-inch QHD Amoled Display, Exynos 2100, 5,000mah battery, 108mp main camera.

Why you should get it: It has the best smartphone camera money can buy in the market right now, 2K vibrant display, Exynos 2100 is one of the fastest chipsets money can buy, Samsung's One UI now is one of the best software UI available and currently, there is a discount of BDT 30,000 right now for official devices.

Why you should not get it: Bulky, no charger in the box, different regions use different chips. The Snapdragon 888 variant which is unavailable in Bangladesh is preferable over the Exynos variant.

Best Long-Term Software UI experience

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Starting Price: BDT 1,09,500 (Unofficial)

Specs: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, Apple A14 Bionic, 3687mah battery, 12mp camera

Why you should get it: Reliable iOS UI, A14 Bionic is the strongest mobile processor, reliable point and shoot camera performance, guaranteed software updates to the latest version of iOS for the next 5 years.

Why you should not get it: Lack of a high refresh rate display in 2021, no touch ID and face unlock does not work if you are wearing a mask and it is not sold officially in Bangladesh.