Smartphone production falls 50% in May

The country's smartphone production dropped by around 50% month-on-month in May due to rising freight charge and dollar prices and soaring inflation.

The local manufacturers made 6.60 lakh units of smartphones -- 6.15 lakh 4G-enabled and 45,000 5G-enabled in the month, according to latest data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority.

In April, 13.15 lakh smartphones were manufactured in the country.

Zakaria Shahid, managing director of Edison Group, the parent company of Symphony, attributed the decline to rising prices of the device due to surging dollar prices that increased the cost of raw materials of handset.

Currently, 14 manufacturers meet about over 90% of Bangladesh's demand for smartphones.