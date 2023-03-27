During fasting, people can have bad mouth odour due to changes in food habits and meal times. To take care of our oral health, we have to maintain some tricks during the month of Ramadan.

1. Brush two times daily, after Sehri and after iftar. As there is a chance of unintentionally swallowing the foam of toothpaste, it's better not to choose fasting time for brushing. Moreover, according to some Islamic scholars, the intense odour can break fasting in terms of Islamic rules. So, some people want to avoid the odour of toothpaste during fasting time.

2. Flossing and rinsing mouths are mandatory after having food during the non-fasting time. Food particles, lodged in between the teeth, are the culprits for bad odour. To eliminate them, flossing is a good process. Mouth rinsing can be done with mouthwash solution or with lukewarm water.

3. Scabbing the tongue after Sahri unroots the white coating of the tongue. Use a tongue cleaner or wooden ice cream sticks.

4. If you have any partial or full dentures in your mouth, please clean them daily.

5. Intake more water and fresh fruits and avoid sticky food. Sticky food is more caries-prone.

6. Diabetic patients can use chlorhexidine mouthwash to get glucose-free gingival-crevicular fluid.

7. Emergency dental treatment will not break the fast. Even root canal treatment & filling can be done during fasting time as rubber dams are used for isolation. Rubber dams prevent any water or irrigation materials from entering the stomach.