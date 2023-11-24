Japanese volunteers to contribute in disaster management, food safety: Jica chief in Dhaka

After seven years of suspension, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) resumed its volunteer programme this year, ending a hiatus that began in 2016 after the Holey Artisan massacre.

The Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) programme has a longstanding history in Bangladesh, predating Jica's loan and grant assistance, and it has significantly contributed to various sectors, including agriculture, health, sports, solid waste management, and ICT.

Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of Jica in Dhaka, highlighted the essential role played by 1,284 Japanese volunteers taking part between 1973 and 2016 in Bangladesh's development.

In an interview with TBS Senior Staff Correspondent Jahidul Islam, Ichiguchi stressed the potential for Japanese volunteers to expand their contributions in Bangladesh, particularly in disaster management and food safety, in addition to the previously emphasised sectors.

TBS: Can you explain the volunteer programme?

Ichiguchi Tomohide: The JOCV programme, initiated in 1965, involves Japanese citizens contributing to economic and social development in developing countries, such as Bangladesh. With over 55,000 citizens dispatched globally, the programme aims to foster international goodwill and mutual understanding.

Jica, under the Japanese government, provides official development assistance (ODA) in various countries, emphasising grassroots participation in international development.

The JOCV programme began in Bangladesh in 1973, through dispatching 1,286 volunteers across sectors like agriculture, occupational training, health, education, and sports. Volunteers played a crucial role in eradicating polio and filaria in Bangladesh.

In the aftermath of the tragic Holey Artisan Bakery terrorist attack in 2016, we temporarily halted the JOCV programme due to security concerns, as volunteers operate at the grassroots level in potentially precarious situations.

However, we continued other ODA programmes, like concessional loans, technical cooperation and others.

What made Jica resume the JOCV now?

In response to strong requests from the government of Bangladesh, we have decided to resume the JOCV programme. Many ministers, secretaries and other officials told me about the need for a resumption of the programme.

Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Kishida expressed their support for the programme during discussions.

After a seven-year hiatus, a female physical therapist volunteer arrived in September this year, followed by another volunteer in October, with a focus on agricultural product quality management.

These short-term volunteers will work for less than a year. We plan to commence the dispatch of long-term volunteers, serving for two years, by April next year.

The aim is to gradually increase the number of volunteers, reaching 60 within five years, depending on recruitment and volunteer interest. The highest number of volunteers in Bangladesh was 89 in 1992. Before the Holey Artisan tragedy, 60-80 volunteers were working here.

Which sectors and areas will the volunteers focus on?

A large number of dispatched volunteers earlier worked on community-based participatory rural development and we will continue to dispatch volunteers in this field.

We have attached importance to community ties and also linked the community with governments. Such linkage was very weak in Bangladesh. The volunteers worked to strengthen the linkage between the government and communities and also among the communities.

Agriculture, health, sports, and solid waste management are the other prioritised working areas by the Jica volunteers.

The Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) is a hub of our volunteer activities. The current coach of the national swimming team in Bangladesh, Taguchi Takahiro, was a JOCV volunteer in Bangladesh.

Jica's initiatives notably enhanced Dhaka's solid waste collection, doubling rates from 40% to around 80%. Volunteers played a key role in boosting environmental awareness and acknowledging the substantial potential of Bangladesh's ICT sector.

Recognising disaster management and food safety as vital areas, Jica anticipates substantial contributions from volunteers toward enhancing Bangladesh's role in these domains. An ongoing technical cooperation project in Bangladesh is specifically addressing food safety concerns.

TBS: What motivates volunteers to come to Bangladesh?

Volunteers are highly motivated to contribute to the development and support of the people in Bangladesh.

Through conversations with many volunteers who have worked in Bangladesh, it is evident that their initial one-way support evolved into a reciprocal exchange.

They learned significantly from the people of Bangladesh, gaining valuable experiences that serve as a strong motivator.

Bangladeshi people exhibit a higher level of curiosity than Japanese people regarding others' appearances, families, income levels, and the cost of clothes and belongings.

Despite these cultural differences, people in Bangladesh are known for their kindness and hospitality, enhancing overall enjoyment and learning experiences for volunteers.

How do their experiences in Bangladesh impact their lives?

Cultural differences foster lessons and deepen cross-cultural understanding, creating connections with international cooperation agencies.

Many former volunteers have transitioned to regular roles within Jica, while others serve as experts and consultants, leveraging their volunteer experience.

Returned volunteers possess expertise in addressing issues in developing countries, equipped with broad perspectives, strong communication skills, and effective problem-solving abilities.

Their valuable skills are highly sought after by local communities, governments, educational institutions, and corporations in Japan.

The volunteer programme not only contributes to developing countries but also helps to energise Japan.

How are volunteers prepared to work abroad?

Once the recruitment process is complete, selected individuals are sent to Jica's two training centres in Japan for a comprehensive two-month training programme.

An essential component of this training is language proficiency, a fundamental requirement for volunteers engaging in grassroots activities.

Additionally, they undergo specialised training to enhance skills relevant to their assigned fields. Following this intensive training period, they are deemed ready for deployment as volunteers.