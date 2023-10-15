MSNBC reportedly suspends three Muslim anchors amid Hamas-Israel conflict

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 12:02 pm

US news network MSNBC has suspended the shows of three Muslim anchors amid the Israeli war in Gaza.

Two sources have confirmed that Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi were "quietly taken out of the anchor's chair since Hamas' attack on Israel."

Mehdi Hasan. Photo: Collected
Mehdi Hasan. Photo: Collected

According to Semafor, the left-leaning news network did not air a scheduled Thursday night episode of "The Mehdi Hasan Show," and dropped a plan for Mohieddine to anchor Joy Reid's show on Thursday and Friday.

According to reports, it was also revealed that Velshi was being replaced by another anchor for his upcoming weekend shows.

Ali Velshi. Photo: Collected
Ali Velshi. Photo: Collected

However, MSNBC "vehemently pushed back against any notion that either Hasan or Mohieddine were being sidelined in any way," Semafor added.

But two Arab News sources directly involved with the decision within MSNBC have confirmed the suspension, says Arab News.

Ayman Mohieddine. Photo: Collected
Ayman Mohieddine. Photo: Collected

"There is a lot of unclarity over what happens next," said one source. "But the mood is very similar to what had happened post 9/11 with the whole you are either with us or against us argument," he added.

"Sadly, this has now gone beyond political views and is targeting anchors of a particular faith," he said.

Arab News approached MSNBC but the network did not respond for comment by the time this story was published.

 

