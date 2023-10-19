Let the world see, these are just children: Gaza hospital director makes impassioned plea to ‘free world’

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 06:03 pm

Doctors and local residents confirmed the tragic deaths of children in the attack and reported that the al-Bakri family was just one of many such heartbreaking cases on that fateful Wednesday, as reported by The Associated Press news agency.

A screen grab of dead and bloodied toddlers lined up on a hospital stretcher in Gaza. Photo: Telegram
A screen grab of dead and bloodied toddlers lined up on a hospital stretcher in Gaza. Photo: Telegram

Standing among the bandaged and bloodied bodies of young children, the director of a hospital in the Gaza Strip is making an impassioned plea for an end to Israel's bombardment following an air raid that resulted in the tragic deaths of several infants.

"Look at these children. Who is killing these children?" Yousef al-Akkad, the director of the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip asks in a video shared by the Ministry of Health in the besieged enclave on Wednesday. 

"Free world, where are you regarding these massacres committed against this bereaved and oppressed people?" al-Akkad implores.

"This is a massacre," al-Akkad states, his voice choked with emotion. "Let the world see, these are just children."

The devastating Israeli air attack, which targeted the al-Bakri family home south of Khan Younis, resulted in the deaths of at least nine individuals, including seven children, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. 

Trapped under the rubble, many were unable to escape.

News of the attack rapidly circulated on social media, evoking outrage in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as heartbreaking images of children's lifeless bodies lined up on a hospital stretcher were shared.

Doctors and local residents confirmed the tragic deaths of children in the attack and reported that the al-Bakri family was just one of many such heartbreaking cases on that fateful Wednesday, as reported by The Associated Press news agency.

As of now, there has been no immediate response or comment from the Israeli military, which initiated a devastating air campaign on Gaza in response to a Hamas attack on October 7. Hamas is the group that governs the Gaza Strip and was responsible for the attack in southern Israel that triggered the escalation.

