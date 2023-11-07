Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pause for aid as conflict drags on for a month

A soldier takes cover as an artillery unit fires from an undisclosed location near the Gaza Strip border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, November 6, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The deadly armed conflict between Hamas and Israel crosses into a month, here are the latest updates -

Summary

The death toll in Gaza has reached at least 10,022 since the conflict began on 7 October

At least 152 people have been killed in the occupied West Bank and more than 1,400 in Israel during the same period

Palestine has demanded accountability for "crimes" committed by Israel and blamed the US for blocking the UN ceasefire deal

The Red Crescent has appealed for urgent help, saying fuel at Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital could run out in 48 hours

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Gaza is "becoming a graveyard for children"

Human Rights Watch has called for a weapons embargo on Israel and Palestinian armed

11:04am

G7 support for Ukraine will not waver due to Middle East conflict, Japan says

G7 support for Ukraine in its war with Russia will not be affected by the intensifying Middle East conflict, Japan said on Tuesday as the group's foreign ministers prepared to hold virtual talks with Kyiv during a meeting in Tokyo.

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - as well as the European Union, meet in Tokyo on Nov. 7-8 to discuss issues including Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza crisis.

"Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies," Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a press conference.

10:34am

Indonesia says Gaza hospital for Palestinians after Israel accusations

Indonesia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the purpose of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza was to "fully" serve Palestinians in response to an accusation by the Israeli military that it has been used by Hamas to launch attacks.

Israeli military's has said that Hamas "systematically exploits hospitals as part of its war machine" as it exposed a network of tunnels, command centres and rocket launchers beneath and adjacent to hospitals in northern Gaza.

Hamas denies doing so and has accused Israel of spreading lies.

10:09am

US-Palestinian evacuees recount 'horror movie' of leaving Gaza

After Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza in retaliation for an Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas, the Rafah crossing - the only crossing out of Gaza that does not border Israel - remained out of operation for nearly two weeks amid diplomatic wrangling over conditions for allowing aid to enter and evacuees to leave.

Since then a trickle of relief has been trucked into Gaza and some evacuees have left, though the arrangement is fragile and was suspended on Saturday before resuming on Monday.

The month-long war has caused a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel's military campaign has intensified, with many of the territory's 2.3 million inhabitants repeatedly displaced as they struggle to find shelter and safety.

09:50am

UN Security Council fails again to agree on Israel-Hamas war

The UN Security Council on Monday (6 November) failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.

Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions, differences remained, reports the AP.

The US is calling for "humanitarian pauses" while many other council members are demanding a "humanitarian cease-fire" to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, stands during a press conference following the meeting of the Security Council on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

"We talked about humanitarian pauses and we're interested in pursuing language on that score," US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting.

"But there are disagreements within the council about whether that's acceptable," he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier Monday told reporters he wanted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to the "spiral of escalation" already taking place from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen.

09:39am

Malaysia says will not recognise unilateral sanctions, in response to US bill

Malaysia said on Tuesday it will not recognise unilateral sanctions, in response to a proposed US law to level sanctions against foreign supporters of groups operating in Palestine.

The proposed bill could affect Malaysia only if it is proven to provide material support to Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a written reply to parliament.

"Any sanctions against Malaysia can also affect the assessment of the US government and US companies towards Malaysia, as well as affect US companies' investment opportunities in Malaysia," Anwar said.

09:17am

Britain's foreign secretary to attend G7 meeting to discuss Israel and Gaza

UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday said he will be in Japan for the Group of Seven's foreign ministers meeting to discuss the crisis in Israel and Gaza, according to a Downing Street statement.

"Alongside G7 partners, we'll also be addressing other priorities ranging from Russia's illegal war in Ukraine to climate change, economic security and global trade," Cleverly said in a statement.

He will also meet Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa to strengthen security partnerships after signing the Hiroshima Accord earlier this year.

08:54am

Israeli troops arrest Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi in West Bank

Israeli troops on Monday arrested a Palestinian activist, regarded in the occupied West Bank as a hero since she was a teenager, on suspicion of inciting violence, but her mother denied the claim and said it was based on a fake Instagram post.

The Israeli military said it apprehended Ahed Tamimi, 22, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. Tamimi rose to prominence in 2017 when, at age 16, she slapped an Israeli soldier who raided her village. She and others have for years protested Israeli land seizures.

Tamimi "is suspected of inciting violence and calling for terrorist activity to be carried out," the military said.

08:27am

Biden emphasises need to protect Palestinian civilians in call with Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that it was imperative steps were taken to protect Palestinian civilians, even as he restated his support for Israel's efforts to protect it citizens from Hamas, the White House said.

"The President reiterated his steadfast support for Israel and the protection of Israeli citizens from Hamas and all other threats while also emphasising the imperative to protect Palestinian civilians and reduce civilian harm in the course of military operations," it said in a statement outlining a call between the two leaders.

08:13am

Israel's military says it is striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israel's military said on Monday it was striking targets belonging to the Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to a large barrage of rockets fired at northern Israeli cities.

A general view shows the border between Israel and Lebanon as seen from the Israeli side, November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters that fighter jets were attacking a broad range of targets and the military will continue to have a "significant response" every time Israel is fired upon.

08:10am

Gaza death toll tops 10,000; UN calls it a children's graveyard

Gaza is becoming a "graveyard for children", UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, amplifying demands for a ceasefire in the enclave, where Palestinian health authorities said the death toll from Israeli strikes had exceeded 10,000.

Both Israel and the Hamas who control Gaza have rebuffed mounting international pressure for a ceasefire. Israel says hostages taken by Hamas during its rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7 should be released first; Hamas says it will not free them or stop fighting while Gaza is under assault.

"Ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces and continued bombardment are hitting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities – including shelters. No one is safe," Guterres told reporters.

08:01am

US says Israel minister's Gaza nuclear comment was wholly unacceptable

The United States on Monday condemned as "wholly unacceptable" comments by a junior member of the Israeli cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza.

"We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric," deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told a briefing.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday disciplined the cabinet member in question.

07:48am

Biden, Netanyahu discussed potential 'tactical pauses' in Gaza fighting

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the potential for "tactical pauses" in fighting in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and possible hostage releases in talks on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the US and Israeli governments would continue to be in touch on such potential temporary pauses and that Biden and Netanyahu agreed to continue talks in the coming days.

"You can expect that we're going to continue to advocate for temporary and localised pauses in the fighting," Kirby told reporters. "We consider ourselves at the beginning of this conversation, not at the end of it."

07:17am

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider "tactical little pauses" in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages, but again rejected calls for a general ceasefire despite growing international pressure.

Speaking in a US television interview, Netanyahu, whose country has vowed to destroy Gaza's Hamas rulers, said he thought Israel would need security responsibility over the Palestinian enclave for an "indefinite period" after the war.

Asked about the potential for humanitarian pauses in fighting, an idea supported by Israel's top ally the United States, Netanyahu said a general ceasefire would hamper his country's war effort.

07:00am

Gaza death toll tops 10,000 as Israel steps up war

he death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday after nearly one month of bombardment by Israel whose offensive against Palestinian militants showed signs of intensifying.

Determined to destroy Hamas whose October 7 attack left 1,400 dead in Israel, most of them civilians, and saw over 240 hostages taken according to Israeli officials, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no letup despite mounting calls for a ceasefire.

Hundreds of overnight strikes pushed the death toll in Gaza to 10,022, mostly women and children, a spokesman for the health ministry told a press conference.