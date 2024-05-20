Bangladesh to launch US roadshow with 30 banks’ MDs to advertise offshore services

Bangladesh will organise a big roadshow in the USA next Friday (24 May) with 30 managing directors of different domestic banks to attract dollar deposits in response to recent foreign exchange fluctuations.

A total of 45 officials, including MDs of 30 banks, are going to the USA for a special promotion program to increase US dollar deposits in banks through offshore accounts. This is the first time such a big gathering of Bangladeshi bank MDs will be held abroad.

According to the source, commercial banks are launching special campaigns to increase the flow of dollar deposits. Expatriates will be encouraged to send dollars through banking channels. For this purpose, a program related to Offshore Banking Fixed Deposit has been organized for expatriates in a hotel in New York.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Mohammad Imran will be the chief guest at the event. Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York, Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman, and Md Najmul Huda, Bangladesh Consulate General in New York, will be special guests.

This gathering, aimed at exploring opportunities in offshore banking, underscores the growing interest among Bangladeshi banks in diversifying their foreign currency reserves.

As part of this, a promotional event has been organized in the country to encourage Bangladeshis residing in the United States to deposit dollars through offshore banking.