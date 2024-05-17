Israel accuses South Africa of making false claims at ICJ genocide case

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
17 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:14 pm

South African and Israeli delegations stand in front of judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel&#039;s attacks on Rafah, as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza, in The Hague Netherlands May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
South African and Israeli delegations stand in front of judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah, as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza, in The Hague Netherlands May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Israel's foreign ministry said South Africa was 'presenting biased and false claims' that 'rely on unreliable Hamas sources' in response to a case brought to the UN's top court accusing Israel of genocide on Thursday.

"Israel acts in accordance with international law and its humanitarian obligations," a statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said. "While implementing measures to minimize harm to civilians and civilian facilities."

The ministry called on the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, "to reject South Africa's appeal and to bring the abuse of the Court to an end."

