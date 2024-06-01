'Should we eat or rebuild our home?': Sylhet flood victims stare at mounting losses

Debashish Debu
01 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:49 pm

Although the flood situation in Sylhet has improved slightly in the past 24 hours with water levels receding in most rivers, as the waters leave, the scars come out

Extensive erosion and numerous potholes seen on the Gowainghat-Jaflong road caused by the recent floods in Sylhet. Photo: TBS/Debasish Debu
Extensive erosion and numerous potholes seen on the Gowainghat-Jaflong road caused by the recent floods in Sylhet. Photo: TBS/Debasish Debu

Kamal Ahmed of Syhet's Kanaighat, a day labourer, had been fighting off the deluge – a fallout of Cyclone Remal – in his very home for the past three days.

When the water finally receded, he took stock of the damages. It was too much.

"Should we eat or build a house?"

Although the flood situation in Sylhet has improved slightly in the past 24 hours with water levels receding in most rivers, as the waters leave, the scars come out.

Water inundates homes in the Teroratan area of Sylhet city, causing significant hardship for residents. Photo: TBS/Debasish Debu
Water inundates homes in the Teroratan area of Sylhet city, causing significant hardship for residents. Photo: TBS/Debasish Debu

According to Sylhet District Administration sources, seven of the 13 upazilas in Sylhet have been affected. A total of 547 shelters have been set up in the flood-affected areas. 3,342 people have taken shelter in these centres.

Gowainghat, one of the worst-hit upazilas, is still recovering from the floods.

About 70% of the upazila, which borders India's Meghalaya state, was submerged under water.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hasan said, "The administration is currently focused on rescuing stranded people and providing them with food. Once the water has completely receded, we will take steps to rehabilitate the affected people.

"The damaged infrastructure will be repaired quickly," he added.

While water has receded in rural areas, it is still rising in the city due to the influx of upstream water from the border areas, according to officials.

"In the past 24 hours, the water levels in rivers is starting to recede due to reduced rainfall and upstream water," Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Sylhet, told The Business Standard.

"If the current weather conditions continue, the water will completely recede within the next 7-8 days," he added.

Sylhet City Corporation Acting Mayor Mokhlesur Rahman Kamran said, "Floodwaters are still flowing towards the city. We have taken all preparations to deal with the situation."

Earlier, continuous rain and flash floods already submerged five border upazilas - Jaintiapur, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Companiganj, and Zakiganj by Wednesday (29 May) night.

5.50 lakh stranded as Sylhet flood situation worsens, 7 upazilas submerged

Beanibazar and Golapganj upazilas were submerged by Thursday (30 May) night.

From Friday (31 May) morning, many areas of the city began to submerge.

As of Saturday (1 June) afternoon, water has entered 15 areas of the city.

