G7's top diplomats discuss what happens after Gaza conflict

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
08 November, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 08:00 am

Related News

G7's top diplomats discuss what happens after Gaza conflict

Reuters
08 November, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 08:00 am
Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool
Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool

G7 foreign ministers discussed how to revitalise peace efforts in the Middle East and the "day after" in the Gaza Strip once the conflict there recedes as they met for a two-day summit in Tokyo.

The subject was brought up during a working dinner late on Tuesday, host Japan said in a statement, with the Group of Seven (G7) due to continue talks on Wednesday on the Israel-Gaza crisis, Ukraine's war with Russia and issues related to China.

The statement gave no details of options being discussed if Hamas is ousted from Gaza as the result of an ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israel has so far been vague about its long-term plans for Gaza. In some of the first direct comments on the subject, Netanyahu said this week that Israel would seek to have security responsibility for Gaza "for an indefinite period".

But Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told the Wall Street Journal that Israel wants the territory to be under an international coalition, including the US, European Union and Muslim-majority countries, or administered by local Gaza political leaders.

Diplomats in Washington, the United Nations, the Middle East and beyond have also started weighing the options.

Discussions include the deployment of a multinational force to post-conflict Gaza, an interim Palestinian-led administration that would exclude Hamas politicians, a stopgap security and governance role for neighboring Arab states and temporary UN supervision of the territory, Reuters reported earlier this month,

G7 foreign ministers are expected to issue a joint statement touching on the Israel-Gaza crisis later on Wednesday, marking only the second such statement from the group since Hamas gunmen sparked the conflict with an October 7 attack on southern Israel.

The G7 group of wealthy, industrialised nations is made up Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, with the European Union also participating.

World+Biz / Middle East

G7 / Gaza crisis / Palestine crisis / Israel-Palestine conflict / Palestine-Israel / Israel-Hamas conflcit / Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1d | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

1d | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

1d | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

13h | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

15h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

21h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

21h | Tech Talk