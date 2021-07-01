The Weeknd to star in and co-write new HBO series

The “Blinding Lights” singer previously starred in the critically acclaimed 2019 film Uncut Gems.

The Weeknd. Photo: Collected
The Weeknd. Photo: Collected

The Weeknd is developing a series at HBO which he would star in as well as co-write.

News of the series, will follow a female pop singer who sparks a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who doubles as a leader of a secret cult, was first reported by Variety on Tuesday.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) will co-write and executive produce The Idol alongside his creative producer and renowned LA nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim and BAFTA Award-winning Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, all three of whom are creators of the show. Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner while joining Mary Laws on the team of co-writers and -executive producers.

The Grammy-winning superstar found himself in the writer's room of the TBS animated comedy American Dad in May 2020, when he co-wrote an episode titled "A Starboy Is Born" alongside American Dad and Robot Chicken writer Joel Hurwitz.

The "Blinding Lights" singer previously starred in the Safdie Brothers' critically acclaimed 2019 film Uncut Gems.

