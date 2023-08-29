'The Idol' starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, canceled at HBO after 1 season

The Idol didn't make it to a second season as HBO dropped the hammer on Monday. Entertainment Weekly has confirmed in a new report that the HBO drama starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd has been cancelled after one season.

The show was about a young pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose, entangled with a secret cult headed by The Weeknd's character, Tedros.

"The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work," an HBO spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly.

It stars The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Hank Azaria, Jane Adams and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. The show follows the dark, seemingly real-life-inspired story of a famous singer, who is determined to be the 'greatest and sexiest pop star in America'. She has her passions reignited by a nightclub owner/cult leader with a sordid past.

HBO's The Idol made headlines for months ahead of its June 4 premiere, but not for good reasons. Ever since reports hinted at trouble behind the scenes early last year – the exit of a director and cast member and major reshoots at a new location – buzz surrounding the show had been mostly negative. Co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, HBO and A24's drama premiered amidst controversies surrounding how the show was overhauled after director Amy Seimetz left the project.