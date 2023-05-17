The Weeknd goes back to birth name Abel Tesfaye

Splash

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:27 am

The Weeknd goes back to birth name Abel Tesfaye

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:27 am
Abel Tesfaye. Photo: Collected
Abel Tesfaye. Photo: Collected

The Weeknd changed his stage name back to his birth name Abel Tesfaye. Abel went by the moniker 'The Weeknd' in popular tracks like 'Starboy', 'Blinding Lights', 'Die for You', etc, he went by the moniker 'The Weeknd'.

The Weeknd was only a depiction of a story sung over the years, through masterful lyrics and astonishing melody. After 13 years, the name that has so much attached to it, he wants to put it to rest, as it marked a certain chapter of his life. 

Abel won the Grammy four times and also has more than 45 platinum singles to his name. 

 

