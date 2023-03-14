Creators of The 'Last of Us' promise more action in second season

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 11:00 am

The first season of The Last of Us concluded yesterday, but it left some fans wishing for more action and 'infected'. Show creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, however, have assured fans that Season 2 will feature "a lot more infected."

The Last of Us is an adaptation of a popular video game of the same name. 

"Ultimately, we generally stressed the power of relationships and trying to find significance within moments of action," Mazin said last week. "And so there may be less action than some people wanted because we couldn't necessarily find significance for quite a bit of it, or [there was] concern that it would be repetitive. After all, you're not playing it, you're watching it."

"It's much higher than we would want for the show," Druckmann added. He added a healthy dose of action set pieces and nail-biting battles with infected clickers as the co-director and writer of the first 'The Last of Us' game to keep players interested all the time.

The Last of Us game and Season 1 both reveal several progressively deadly stages of cordyceps infection. 'The Last of Us: Part II' notably introduced new types of monsters. Season 2 could introduce these terrifying new enemies.

The Last of Us / HBO series

