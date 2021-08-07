Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman accused of rape, says he's being extorted

Actor Joel Kinnaman has said that he is being extorted by a model, who has accused him of rape in a series of social media posts

Joel Kinnaman. Photo: Collected
The Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman has filed a restraining order against a model with whom he said he had 'consensual sex' in 2018, when he was single.

The actor wrote in an Instagram statement on Friday that his decision to file a restraining order came after communication with the model escalated, and perceived threats to the safety of his loved ones were made as she allegedly demanded money from him, threatening to accuse him of non-consensual sex in public.

Joel Kinnaman wrote in his post, "While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumours unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 for an apartment and more. And so, I want to share the facts with you, honestly and directly."

He wrote that on July 25, he had a conversation with the model, whom he said admitted on the call that their encounters were consensual, and allegedly said, "Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?"

Kinnaman said that he attempted to cut off all contact with her after he entered into a relationship, but the model became increasingly hostile. He concluded, "I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort."

The model took to her Instagram page and accused the actor of rape. She also shared screenshots of conversations with him and his manager.

Joel Kinnaman was most recently seen as Colonel Rick Flag in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which released on August 5.

