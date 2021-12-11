Suicide Squad gameplay trailer proves Superman is not the only villain

Rocksteady Studios debuted a gameplay footage for 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' at the 2021 Game Awards, and the trailer indicated that gamers will face off against more than just Superman.

While previous trailers hinted at who the true villain of Suicide Squad is, this new teaser almost proves it.

Suicide Squad gameplay trailer. Photo: Collected

The gameplay trailer features characters who have never been seen before in game footage, as well as a demonstration of how the game will actually play.

'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' sees gamers taking on the roles of King Shark, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang and Deadshot on a mission from Amanda Waller to kill brain-washed members of the Justice League.

The game will be played in third-person and can be played solo or with a team via online co-op.

Task Force X will face off against a number of Justice League members, with a large number of characters previously announced for the Suicide Squad game.