Squid Game Season 2 to return with more Gi-Hun adventures

The global hit series Squid Game will return for a second season, confirmed the director Hwang Dong-hyuk during an interview with the Associated Press (AP).

"There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently," said Hwang Dong-hyuk.

"But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this: Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world," he added.

The dystopian setting of Squid Game follows people, who are in desperate need of money, participating in school yard games with life threatening twists.

The sharp representation of extortion of poverty-stricken people in a capitalist world has made Squid Game a global hit show on Netflix.

Squid Game has also given its stars global recognition.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who played the smart SNU graduate Jo Sang-woo in Squid Game, said opening an Instagram account was a "big decision" in his life.

"I really wanted to communicate with the world. So, I started my Instagram account," reports News10 quoting Park Hae-soo.

Indian Actor Anupam Tripathi, who essayed the beloved character of a Pakistani migrant, said in an interview that he has amassed over 111 million followers on Instagram in less than a month because of the popularity of the show.

However, Netflix has not officially announced the arrival of Squid Game season 2.