Pooja: My dad told people I studied physics to hide the fact I was a dancer

Pooja Sengupta is a popular dancer and director. She has established 'Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre' and 'Turongomi School of Dance'. Trained in classical dance from India, her recent performances at home and abroad are playing an important role in highlighting Bangladesh's culture in other countries.

Aspiring dancers are getting the opportunity to practice dance and regularly perform at her school. Pooja regularly takes part in dance shows and festivals in the country as well as abroad.

In a recent conversation with The Business Standard, she talked about her journey in the dance industry.

We started our conversation by asking Pooja about the current condition of the dance industry in Bangladesh.

"It's actually going well. Not only are we performing in the country, but our work is also growing outside the borders. Opportunities are increasing. Our dance representatives are going to Unesco regularly. They are talking globally about our culture and dance. Besides, dance has become a part of various festivals in the country. For example, in the Mujib centenary event, we performed a dance set titled 'Indomitable' (Adamya)," Pooja said.

She added, "Earlier, we used to follow foreign dance styles. But things have changed now. Back in 2016 when I conducted a workshop on 'Aarti;' dance in the Philippines, about 1,000 dance instructors took part in my workshop and mixed my dance patterns with theirs. This is a massive development. We can't always take inspiration from foreign styles. It's high time we inspire them with our traditional styles."

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

However, it was not an easy road for Pooja to showcase traditional dance around the globe. She got a scholarship to study dance at Rabindra Bharati University from 2011 to 2013. After finishing her studies, she immediately understood that pursuing a career in dance would not be easy in Bangladesh.

"I am a professional dancer and choreographer, and the society was not ready to receive it. I had no idol to look up to or present before my family. In our country, If anyone can teach dance, he or she is considered a dance artist. But both professions are completely different," Pooja said.

Her inspiration and dedication to dance led her to forming her own dance troupe 'Turongomi Repertory Dance Theater' after returning from Rabindra Bharati University. That is when her journey of establishing herself as a dancer began.

She could have maintained a desk job alongside dance but Pooja had other plans. She desired to move ahead solely with dance. Her TV channel and event performances contribute to her desires.

"In the beginning, we didn't get sponsors for the show. But we needed finances to cover production costs, rehearsals and final showdowns. My remunerations from different performances really helped us keep going. Gradually, people started appreciating our performances and we started getting sponsors. But for me, the most difficult challenge was to introduce my profession," she told the correspondent.

She added, "You know, when I went to the bank to get a credit card, they asked me about my profession. I told them that I was a dancer. They wanted to know about my monthly income. But as you know, we don't have any fixed monthly income. I requested them to check my full bank statement and income tax report before reaching a decision. They agreed to check and I got a credit card as a professional dancer."

Pooja also said that when she used to go to any party with her parents and someone would come and ask her what she did, her father would say that I studied physics before she could answer.

"It was as if the dancing had no professional value. At that time, I rarely admitted that I was a choreographer and dancer. I used to feel neglected," Pooja said, adding, "Then I stopped going to these programs with my parents. Later, when I started attending international festivals and got some media coverage, my parents changed their minds and I started getting separate invitation cards to my name. I like to call this turnover an achievement."

Pooja pursued her higher studies on Bharat Natyam. She has also learnt Jazz. However, she gets the most satisfaction working on any traditional dance routine. In her own production, she tries to highlight Bangladesh's heritage, liberation war and history.

Some of these productions are 'Waterness', 'Pothikrit', 'Anamika', 'Sagarkanya', 'Nargis', 'Adamya' 'Baishakhi' and many more. These productions have been acclaimed critically by both local and foreign audiences.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

In the last seven years, Turongomi Repertory Dance Theater has produced 14 such performances. Instead of dancing to recorded songs, Pooja's troupe produces their own music to bring more authenticity to their performance.

Pooja's crew is always on the lookout for young talents for new dance experiments. That is why she has established her dance academy, to teach dance and to provide newcomers with the opportunities to start a career in dancing.

Regarding her career so far, she said, "The overall journey created a path for us to exchange Bangladesh's dance and culture with foreign culture. This exchange is prestigious when it comes from both sides. I believe we have worked hard to build this platform."

"My mother wanted me to learn everything. Be it dancing, singing, painting or acting, my mother would take me everywhere. But you know, after learning everything for a while, I told my mother that I just wanted to dance. Then I studied physics at Dhaka University but I chose dance as my profession," Pooja continued.

Pooja's mother passed away last year. With grief and despair, she said, "Maybe I will be more successful in the coming years but my mother won't be there to see it."