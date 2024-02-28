Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

"Why should we hire you?" a candidate was asked during an interview for a territory sales assistant position at British American Tobacco, Bangladesh.

"There is no reason," he answered unhesitantly. The interviewer, Rahat Ara Kabir Kheya, was stunned and chuckled. When Kheya asked him, "Why are you here then?" The guy took a pause and answered, "Because I need money."

Kheya was not ready for such an unexpected answer. The guy obviously was not hired. But Kheya gave him some advice for his next interview. "There must be something good about you. Next time, before appearing for an interview, assess yourself and go prepared."

An interview is like a "mind game" where candidates face a plethora of tricky questions. The question types and patterns may vary - depending on the company's recruitment policies - but there is no doubt a candidate will face certain queries that they did not prepare for during their academic studies.

How you deal with these tricky questions can often be the difference in securing, or being denied your dream job. Often, despite being a worthy candidate, the opportunity may slip away if you do not go in prepared to respond smartly to a plethora of such questions.

Say what your CV could not

"Please introduce yourself", in most cases, this is what the game starts with. It is the most common starter question.

According to Kheya, B2B Development Manager at British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh, this is the icebreaker question.

"Recruiters already know who you are from your CV. We ask this question to provide an ice breaking opportunity.

It provides a fantastic chance to the candidate to make a positive early impression and take control. Candidates must utilise this chance, because it determines how the rest of the interview will go."

Fariha Amber, human resource shared service analyst at BAT added, "Don't repeat what has already been written on your CV.

It is boring. Instead, add something new to this. We know your name and that you worked for any XYZ company, so share your experiences, how you managed a critical situation and made a mark."

Let your experience speak for you

"Why do you think you are a perfect fit for this role?"

To answer this, the best approach is answering with real examples, according to Yasin Shohag.

"The job circular usually comprises a job description, or list of responsibilities. Take each point and provide an example to demonstrate your capability.

If the responsibilities are not clear from the circular, ensure clarity before you proceed," he suggested.

Proceed with purpose

What is the intent behind asking a candidate where he wants to see himself in five or 10 years?

Yasin said, "Hiring a fresher is a kind of investment for the organisation. This is asked from an investor's perspective. And it is mostly asked to a fresher.

The company invests training, logistics, time, and money on the individual. So we see their attitude and career plan. If the candidate intends to leave soon or switch to a completely different career, it would not be wise to invest in them. Simple."

"If the candidate wants to be a professional content creator like PewDiePie in 5 or 10 years, but is applying for a Territory Officer role, then it is definitely a red flag!" Kheya said, humorously.

However, it is fine to explore within the same industry. It is not necessary to be interested in only climbing the corporate ladder of that very organisation – what is more important is having a clear professional goal that the organisation can relate to.

Be honest, be yourself

Interviewers look for your honest answer while asking why you left the last job – if you did so.

HR experts suggest opening up – even if the answer is you were not getting the proper recognition, or even compensation you think you deserved.

However, the candidate needs to be clever as well. Emotional intelligence comes into play here.

"Never bad-mouth your previous employers to impress the interview board. Because it indicates that when you leave this organisation, you will do the same during your next interview," said Kheya.

Knowing one's weakness is a strength!

Another critical moment comes when, as a candidate, you have been asked about your biggest weaknesses.

Kheya said that by asking this question, interviewers intend to assess the individual's self-awareness. This is because nobody is perfect, and every person has their own developmental needs.

However, it is essential to conduct a personal SWOT analysis (assessing strength, weakness, opportunities and threats) on yourself in order to remain aware of weaknesses and ways to address them.

However, it is recommended you not say something that directly undermines your ability to complete that particular job responsibilities.

Negotiate Smartly

"Salary: Negotiable" is commonly seen in job descriptions, as companies often hide their salary structures for obvious reasons. Thus, as a candidate, you may be asked about your salary expectations.

"The candidate should conduct proper research on the company prior to appearing before the interview board.

Glassdoor is a notable platform to get an idea from.

Or you can ask your close ones who are employed or connected with the workplace. Do not just say something which does not make sense. Add an answer within a range," Yasin suggested.

Defend The Reverse Card

"Do you have any questions for us?"

The interviewers often play the "UNO reverse card" at the end of interviews. HR professionals recommend that the candidate should utilise this opportunity.

Ask them to clarify your role and responsibilities, as this will help you make rational decisions. However, never ask something silly, or something that is just a Google search away.

Most HR professionals say the recruitment process has shifted towards a team-oriented approach. It means that senior members within the team you are applying to (say marketing, sales, or human resources) will be conducting your interview.

In general, what they look for are soft skills like leadership, analytical ability, and critical thinking.

These skills indicate that the individual is ready to tackle any challenge and lead a team to get the tasks done. Employees at the mid- or senior-level roles are adept at leading due to their experiences, so having these qualities are surefire pluses for freshers.