Renowned dancer Dulal Talukdar passed away

Eminent dancer of Bulbul Lalitkala Academy and teacher of Harvard School of Dance, Boston expatriate Dulal Talukder has passed away on 11 May.

He died of cardiac arrest at his home in Medford, near Boston, Massachusetts.

He was 74 years old at the time of his death and had been suffering from various diseases for a long time.

He is survived by his wife Sabiha Talukder and two daughters. Boston expatriate Awami League leader Tipu Chowdhury and his brother veteran freedom fighter Mostak Talukder confirmed the death.

Dancer Dulal Talukder was a teacher at the Harvard School of Dance. He was the first batch student of Bulbul Lalitkala Academy.

As a Bengali artist, he has a unique role in highlighting the culture of Bangladesh at the international level.

He was a dancer, teacher, choreographer and musician all in one.