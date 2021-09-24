Genesis ‘Turn It on Again’ at emotional reunion tour

Genesis frontman Phil Collins performed sitting down for the first time in 14 years as the English rock band kicked off their reunion tour in Birmingham this week.

Collins, who has had a number of health issues over the years that have left him unable to pick up a drumstick, joined bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for the first date on their anticipated tour 'The Last Domino?' with his son Nic on drums.

According to a Rolling Stone review, the 70-year-old remained seated throughout the event, which began with the 1980 instrumental 'Duke's End'.

'Invisible Touch' and 'Land of Confusion' were among the popular songs they played, but there were also surprises like 'Fading Lights' and 'Duchess' in the set. The show was the first of their three Birmingham concerts that launched the band's tour.

The show featured a string of hits from Genesis' 1986 album Invisible Touch, which catapulted them to such omnipresence that they became not just hugely famous but emblematic of an era in a way they had not perhaps intended.

Collins snarled his way through the title track, channeling the angry divorcee intensity that defined his early solo career; Tonight Tonight Tonight sounded a lot darker and more atmospheric than it did when it was just on MTV.

"It's been a long time coming," Collins said early in the show. "We know it's been a difficult couple of years for everybody here, and those at home. But we finally made it, and we're going to have some fun tonight."

Collins' appearance was described as 'frail' by Page Six, but fans on social media pointed out that the singer spent most of his 2018 'Not Dead Yet' tour seated. Collins "can still project with real power and conviction, and his charisma is undiminished," according to Rolling Stone's review.

In a BBC interview broadcast earlier this month, the eight-time Grammy winner revealed that he has battled after his surgeries on his back in 2009 which has affected his nerves in 2015.

"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there," Collins said. "I can barely hold a (drum) stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things which get in the way."

Collins stated that this will most likely be his final tour with the British prog-rockers from the 1970s.