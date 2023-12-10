Peter Gabriel's album on top for the third time

Music legend and synth-pop pioneer Peter Gabriel has reclaimed the top spot on this week's UK Official Albums Chart with his latest release, "i/o," marking his first Number 1 album in 37 years.

the ex-frontman of Genesis, drops his latest batch of new songs after a 21-year hiatus. This album is his highest-ranking since 1992's 'Us' (2). Before this, the singer-songwriter hit the charts big time with his solo albums "Peter Gabriel 3" (1980) and "So" (1986), both reaching the number one spot.

A humbled Peter Gabriel expressed his gratitude upon receiving the news, thanking everyone involved in the album's creation and his loyal fan base for their unwavering support over the years.

In the close race, ATEEZ earned a personal best with their album "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL," which landed at Number 2.