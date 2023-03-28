Genesis will never perform again due to Phil Collins’ health

Genesis as a band will never perform live or record again, according to Genesis keyboardist Tony Banks. Sadly, the band's lead vocalist and composer Phil Collins is no longer in the "state to perform," the founding member said.

The announcement was made during Banks' most recent interview with Vulture, which also served to announce the release of Banks' newly curated 5-CD boxset, BBC Broadcasts.

"I don't think there's anything else left. The well is dry," Banks said. "We can't tour any more because of Phil's state, so that's the end of that."

Bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford recently said, "As you know, Phil is a bit… He's much more immobile than he used to be, which is a shame, but at the tour, he was in good spirits. He's fine now at home, enjoying life. He's worked so hard over the years. I think he's enjoying his time at home."

