Assassin's Creed Infinity will turn the series into a live-service game with multiple historical settings

Assassin's Creed, a video game franchise set in huge worlds where each one can take hundreds of hours to complete, is getting even bigger. Reports said that it will be an evolving online game similar to the likes of Fortnite or GTA Online.

The new project, which is known inside Ubisoft Entertainment SA by the code name Assassin's Creed Infinity, sets out to create a massive online platform that evolves over time, according to people familiar with its development.

Whereas previous Assassin's Creed games each unfolded in specific historical settings such as ancient Greece or Ptolemaic Egypt, Infinity will contain multiple settings with room to expand to others in the months and years following its debut, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a project under development.

Individual games on the platform might look and feel different, but they will all be connected.

In April, Ubisoft unified the Montreal and Quebec teams. Now, they will collaborate on Infinity, and each will have its own creative director, but Quebec will take charge of the franchise.