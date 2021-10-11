Sisimpur Returns for 14th Season

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 03:23 pm

Sisimpur Returns for 14th Season

Beloved friends like Halum, Tuktuki, Ikri, and Shiku are back for new adventures to help Bangladeshi children learn about empathy and creative problem solving

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 03:23 pm
Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy
Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy

Season 14 of "Sisimpur" is all set to premiere on Duranto TV on Friday, 15 October, with episodes following on BTV and Masranga TV.

Based on the theme of empathy, the new season of children's favorite program "Sisimpur" is returning with new adventures and lessons from favorite friends like Halum, Tuktuki, Ikri, and Shiku.

Halum from Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy
Halum from Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy

The show makes episodes about learning through fun activities for children. 

Ikri is back to enhance children's writing skills. Shiku's "Can You Tell?" quiz show featuring "Sisimpur" friends returns for another season of fun learning through games.

Khokamia. Photo: Courtesy
Khokamia. Photo: Courtesy

In the "Problem Solver Grover" segment, young viewers will learn new ways to creatively solve problems with Grover and Raya, with Grover's signature comedy infused in each segment.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Mr. Md. Zakir Hossen will inaugurate the season 14 of 'Sisimpur' at a virtual launch event, noted a press release.

Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Mr. Md. Sayedul Islam, Mission Director of USAID Ms. Kathryn Davis Stevens, President of Sesame Workshop Ms. Sherrie Westin, Director General of BTV Mr. Shohrab Hossain, Executive Director of Masranga Television Mr. Ajoy Kumar Kundu, Director of Duranto Television Mr. Abhijit Chowdhury, Vice Chairman of Asiatic Ms. Sara Zaker and Executive Director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh Mr. Shah Alam will be present among others in the programme.

Familiar friends from "Sisimpur", Khushi, Ikri, Shiku, Tuktuki, Halum, Raya and Grover will also join the virtual event.

Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy
Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy

Through the support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Early Childhood Development Mass Media Activity, "Sisimpur" has been helping children across Bangladesh to grow smarter, stronger, and kinder since 2005.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs is providing support in airing of the "Sisimpur" programs and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is supporting in school-based programs.

For more information on USAID's Early Childhood Development Mass Media Activity, Sisimpur, visit http://sisimpur.org.bd/ and the Sisimpur YouTube Channel.

 

 

