Six BNP-Jamaat men land in jail in BTV rampage case

Court

BSS
26 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 06:44 pm

Related News

Six BNP-Jamaat men land in jail in BTV rampage case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court after end of five-day remand

BSS
26 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 06:44 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has sent six leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami including Sultan Salauddin Tuku to jail in a case lodged over rampaging state-owned Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban at Rampura in the capital.

The five other accused are: BNP Organising Secretary Qazi Sayedul Alam Babul, Dhaka North city unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque, MA Salam and Mahmudus Salehin and Jamaat Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court after end of five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep them behind the bars till the end of probe.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court on 21 July placed the six on five-day remand.

According to the case documents, around three to four thousand unruly people, allegedly incited by BNP-Jamaat leaders, rammed the gate of BTV and started their rampage on 18 July. They vandalised many vehicles, rooms, machineries and set those on fire. The anarchy caused a loss of about Tk50 crore to the state-owned TV channel.

Bangladesh / Top News

BTV / BNP-Jamaat / sent to jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

19h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

22h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

23h | Panorama
Double jeopardy for examinees

Double jeopardy for examinees

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos