Six BNP-Jamaat men land in jail in BTV rampage case

A Dhaka court has sent six leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami including Sultan Salauddin Tuku to jail in a case lodged over rampaging state-owned Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban at Rampura in the capital.

The five other accused are: BNP Organising Secretary Qazi Sayedul Alam Babul, Dhaka North city unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque, MA Salam and Mahmudus Salehin and Jamaat Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court after end of five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep them behind the bars till the end of probe.

The court on 21 July placed the six on five-day remand.

According to the case documents, around three to four thousand unruly people, allegedly incited by BNP-Jamaat leaders, rammed the gate of BTV and started their rampage on 18 July. They vandalised many vehicles, rooms, machineries and set those on fire. The anarchy caused a loss of about Tk50 crore to the state-owned TV channel.