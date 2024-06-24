Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle: Just for fans?

The beauty of 'Haikyuu!!' as a series is that it brings two odd groups of people together – anime fans and lovers of sports. Being a fan of the anime for years, I was beyond excited when 'Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle' was announced to hit the big screen.

The movie resurrected the old fan-base of the anime, sparking hype among people, even my friend group, months prior to its release. Having followed the series for years, this movie felt like a long-awaited reunion with old friends.

Though the hall at Sony Cineplex was mostly empty during its screening on Eid day, the audience mostly consisted of people of my age group, all eager fans.

The film picks up right where season 4 left off, and the tension is palpable.

Karasuno High's volleyball team faces off against their age-old rivals, Nekoma High. The Battle of the Garbage Dump, signified by the cat and the crow, is the first official game Karasuno and Nekoma will play against each other. The stakes are high, and the anticipation builds as we gear up for the ultimate showdown.

Visually, the movie doesn't disappoint. Being a sports-based anime, it is filled with action, and that can get tricky sometimes. However, the movie's visuals were energetic and faced-paced, yet somehow avoided feeling too jarring or over the top.

It captured every spike, dive, and intense rally. The court comes alive, and you'll find yourself leaning forward, caught up in the action.

I admit it— I had goosebumps at times. The movie tugs at your heartstrings, especially if you've grown attached to these characters through its original anime like me. When the familiar theme song "Orange" kicked in, I got chills.

The teams Karasuno and Nekoma are more than opponents. They share a deeper bond that has run for generations. The banter, the inside jokes, and the mutual respect—they all come alive during the match. You'll cheer for both teams, even as they battle fiercely on the court.

The characters Kenma and Hinata and their dynamics were the most intriguing aspects of the movie.

Kenma, Nekoma's setter, steals the spotlight with his strategic brilliance. His calm demeanour hides a mind that processes the game like a supercomputer. In the movie, we see him analysing the rival team, Karasuno's plays, predicting their moves, and countering with precision.

His feline-like reflexes keep Nekoma in the game, and his interactions with Hinata are pure gold. Kenma is an example of how intelligence can trump raw power on the court.

Hinata, our orange-haired bundle of energy, continues to defy gravity on the court. His jumps are higher, his spikes fiercer. But it's not just about athleticism, it's about heart.

Hinata's determination to win isn't fueled by revenge or rivalry—it's about growth. He wants to prove that even a small player can cast a giant shadow. His infectious enthusiasm rallies the team, and when he faces off against Kenma, it's a clash of ideologies: instinct versus calculation.

Kenma and Hinata may approach volleyball differently, but they share an unwavering desire to win. Kenma's quiet persistence and Hinata's boundless energy collide, creating a synergy that elevates both teams. They push each other beyond their limits, and in that sweaty, adrenaline-charged gym, victory becomes more than a score—it's a testament to their dreams.

However, being an extension of the anime might be its biggest drawback. New watchers do not have a lot of context of the side plots, characters, and dynamics and this can impact the viewing experience.

Without all of this information that is left behind in the anime, the pacing issues start to arise – it does not let the new watchers get accustomed to the intricacies of the story.

The movie left more to be desired for its longtime fans too. One of the main themes the anime's storyline is loved for is the bond between Tobio Kageyama and Hinata, which gets pushed aside in the movie with Kageyama's lack of screentime.

Most of the scenes look great, and the animation absolutely adds to the emotions of each scene. I was on the edge of my seat for the whole show. I even had to sit up from the theatre's reclined seating. There's plenty of tension in the story, and the stakes feel high.

But if you're new to Haikyuu!!, consider binge-watching the previous seasons first. Trust me, it'll improve your experience while watching the movie.