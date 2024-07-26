Expose culprits to justice finding them out from every nook and corner: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in Dhaka's Rampura area on Friday, 26 July 2024, to see the extent of damage. Photo: Focus Bangla

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the BNP-Jamaat and Shibir carried out the nationwide mayhem to undermine the country's development alongside tarnishing its image abroad, calling upon the countrymen to help arrest the culprits involved in the havoc and bring them to justice.

"They, who are involved in such incidents, must have to be identified by searching every nook and cranny of the country where they are staying. I am seeking support from the countrymen to identify them and expose them to justice," she said after paying a visit to the BTV Bhaban at Rampura in the city to inspect the rampage carried out there on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said the BNP-Jamaat carried out nationwide arson terrorism and vandalism in 2013 in which they set fire to 3,800 vehicles, 29 trains and eight launches, and this time, they launched massive destruction across the country from 17 July 2024 morning by cashing in on the quota reform movement.

"But, the characteristic of setting ablaze this time is different compared to the prior ones. They, this time, used gunpowder in setting fire, and everything was gutted to ashes at a while," she said.

