Shironamhin to release ‘Perfume’ 

Popular band Shironamhin is all set to release their latest album, "Perfume".

The band will be busy shooting a music video for the titular track of the album next month, reports Prothom Alo.

To celebrate their 25th founding anniversary next year, Shironamhin plans to arrange concerts across the country, said the band's frontman Zia Rahman.

"The music video of Perfume will be shot at Sobuj Pata (Green Leaf), the house that has won the prestigious ARCASIA Award. Although no one is allowed to shoot at the venue, we're getting this opportunity for special reasons," he said.

"Although in-person concerts were halted due to Covid-19, our music did not stop. We have released a number of our songs online. Perfume will be the eighth song in our new album," Zia added.

Zia Rahman further said the upcoming music video for the song Perfume will be directed by him depicting a mythic tale.

"We have been preparing for a year for the video. After shooting, the VFX processing will be done for three months," he added.

To arrange Shironamhin's 25th-anniversary concert, the band has signed up with BrandSmith Communications.

The band started its journey on 14 April 1996.

Shironamhin's present lineup consists of Zia Rahman as lyricist, composer, bass guitarist, cellist and sarod player; Kazi Ahmad Shafin as drummer, sarod and flute player; Diat Khan as lead guitarist; Sheikh Ishtiak as vocal and Symon Chowdhury as keyboard player.