Shironamhin to release ‘Perfume’ 

Glitz

TBS Report 
21 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 04:35 pm

Related News

Shironamhin to release ‘Perfume’ 

This is their 6th album 

TBS Report 
21 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Shironamhin. Photo: Collected
Shironamhin. Photo: Collected

Popular band Shironamhin is all set to release their latest album, "Perfume".

The band will be busy shooting a music video for the titular track of the album next month, reports Prothom Alo. 

To celebrate their 25th founding anniversary next year, Shironamhin plans to arrange concerts across the country, said the band's frontman Zia Rahman. 

"The music video of Perfume will be shot at Sobuj Pata (Green Leaf), the house that has won the prestigious ARCASIA Award. Although no one is allowed to shoot at the venue, we're getting this opportunity for special reasons," he said. 

"Although in-person concerts were halted due to Covid-19, our music did not stop. We have released a number of our songs online. Perfume will be the eighth song in our new album," Zia added. 

Zia Rahman further said the upcoming music video for the song Perfume will be directed by him depicting a mythic tale. 

"We have been preparing for a year for the video. After shooting, the VFX processing will be done for three months," he added. 

To arrange Shironamhin's 25th-anniversary concert, the band has signed up with BrandSmith Communications. 

The band started its journey on 14 April 1996.  

Shironamhin's present lineup consists of Zia Rahman as lyricist, composer, bass guitarist, cellist and sarod player; Kazi Ahmad Shafin as drummer, sarod and flute player; Diat Khan as lead guitarist; Sheikh Ishtiak as vocal and Symon Chowdhury as keyboard player.

Shironamhin / New album / perfume

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

22h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

22h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

22h | Videos
Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  