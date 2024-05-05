KFC launches BBQ perfume

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 01:44 pm

KFC launches BBQ perfume

And is No 11 Eau de BBQ finger sniffin’ good?

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 01:44 pm
Photo: KFC
Photo: KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken is venturing into the fragrance industry with the release of a sold-out perfume featuring scents of charcoal and smoked wood.

But is No 11 Eau de BBQ finger sniffin' good?

The makers say it can leave one "tipsy with hunger," The Mirror.

The original scent is presented in a sleek 100-milliliter bottle with black and red stripes, available at a modest price of $13.82, cheaper than a five-piece tenders combo, reports New York Post.

"We've all been there – that unmistakable aroma of a BBQ drifting through the air, tantalizing our senses and leaving us craving the taste of smoky goodness. But what if you could capture that irresistible scent in a bottle?" KFC wrote.

The catch is that the all-American fast-food chain is selling this scent exclusively in the UK, continuing a trend of Europeans harboring a secret obsession with greasy treats from the USA.

While Colonel Sanders' brand has pulled off similar stunts before—KFC previously introduced a chicken-scented firelog and perfume in Spain—those who have experienced it firsthand say this one isn't merely a gimmick.

"If it wasn't for the KFC logo at the bottom of the label, I would have assumed it was a high-end fragrance," a reviewer for England's Warwickshire World wrote.

Instead, the "elevated" fragrance presents a shockingly "muskier alluring scent" than expected, says New York Post.

Tom Ford fans might have a bone to pick with the chicken company, though, as the luxury designer has its own wood-smoked fragrances that go for $250.

