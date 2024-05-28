'Shironamhin' takes legal action against G-Series

"Shironamhin" band leader Ziaur Rahman submitted a written complaint to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman on Sunday (26 May).

The complaint states, "Shironamhin is a renowned band in Bangladesh, known for numerous songs that have gained worldwide popularity among Bengali-speaking people. Recently, it has come to notice that G-Series, a music institution, is illicitly selling several copyrighted songs of Shironamhin to some foreign companies, making a significant amount of money without giving any revenue to the government."

"Such illegal and unethical activities by G-Series are causing financial harm to the true creators and owners of the songs and depriving the Bangladesh government of its deserved revenue," added the complaint letter.

In response to this complaint, the Bangladesh Copyright Office sent a letter on 26 May to G-Series CEO Nazmul Hoque Bhuiyan, demanding a written explanation, as per local media.

Later, Nazmul Hoque Bhuiyan informed Prothom Alo that he had received a letter. After discussing with a lawyer, he will provide a written explanation.