Sarah Harding dies of cancer, aged 39

Glitz

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 11:39 am

Sarah Harding. Photo: Instagram
Sarah Harding. Photo: Instagram

"Girls Aloud" famed singer Sarah Harding was suffering from breast cancer. She died on Sunday. She was 39.

Posting a black and white picture of Sara, the late actress' mother shared the devastating news on Instagram, describing her daughter as a "bright shining star".

Earlier this year in March, Sarah shared that her doctor disclosed she won't be here to witness another Christmas. Sarah said, "In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last." reads an excerpt of her memoir published in The Times. 

Sarah rose to fame through participating in an ITV talent show in 2002 titled "Popstars: The Rivals." The show aims to find new bands for boys and girls, respectively.

She earned the final spot and became a part of the group named "Girls Aloud".

She was diagnosed with cancer in March 2020 with a shocking revelation that Christmas 2020 might be her last Christmas.

