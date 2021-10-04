Salman among others extend support to Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 01:20 pm

Salman among others extend support to Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan's arrest

The case is related to the seizure of 13-gram cocaine along with other drugs

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Photo: Collected

Within a few hours of Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug case, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence last night to show solidarity.

Salman has spent a couple of hours in King Khan's house Mannat in Mumbai Bandra.

Shahrukh Khan and Pooja Bhatt in the film Chaahat. Photo: Collected
Shahrukh Khan and Pooja Bhatt in the film Chaahat. Photo: Collected

Another actor Poja Bhatt who co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1996 romantic film "Chaahat" also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass."

SRK's "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also extended support and tweeted "Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all".

"For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes, nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame." she added.

Earlier, Ariyan Khan and two others were arrested after a raid at a rave party on a cruise ship.

The case is related to the seizure of 13-gram cocaine along with other drugs.

NCB officials said that they received information about the rave party and booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship posing as passengers. There were hundreds of passengers on the Goa-bound ship, an official said, reports Hindustan Times.

