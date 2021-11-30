President inaugurates trailer of 'Chironjib Mujib'

President Abdul Hamid inaugurated the trailer of the feature film "Chironjib Mujib" based on "Ausamapta Atmajiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs), an autobiography of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

An inaugural ceremony was organised on the occasion at the darbar hall of Bangabhaban on Sunday.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB that President Hamid enjoyed the show of the feature film.

Hamid said this type of film will help the young generation know about the life and works of Bangabandhu.

The film highlighted his boldness and integrity which will inspire the new generation, he also said.

He hoped that new and young filmmakers will produce more movies like this.

On the other hand, the director of the film Nazrul Islam, also the Prime Minister's Speech Writer, highlighted the background of the film in his speech during the programme.

Press Secretary Joynal conducted the inaugural programme while the producer of the film Liton Haider delivered the welcome speech.

Secretaries concerned to the President and family members also enjoyed the show while Education Minister Dipu Moni, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud along with military and civil officials also were present during the screening.

Ahmed Rubel played the role of Bangabandhu in the film while Purnima played the role of Begum Fazilatunnesa. Kahirul Alam Sabuj and Dilara Zaman played the role of Bangabandhu's father and mother respectively.

Jewel Mahmud is the screenplay writer and creative director of the film.

The film also features, among others, late SM Mohsin, Azad Abul Kalam, Swatabdi Wadud, Somu Chawdhury, Arman Parvez Murad, Shahjahan Samrat, late Selim Ahmed and Jewel Mahmud.

Earlier on June 23 last, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina released three posters of the feature film through signing from her official Ganabhaban residence while minister Hasan Mahmud launched the teaser of the movie on October 18.

Hasina made the corrections and revisions of the dialogue.