Pratik Hasan, Ibrar Tipu to judge ‘Young Star’

Popular private TV channel RTV has launched a new music reality show for young people titled 'Young Star'.

Composer, singer and music director Ibrar Tipu and popular musician Protik Hasan are all set to be the judges of the show with the slogan 'Gola Chere Gao'.

Ibrar Tipu had previously acted as a judge for various reality shows. However, 'Young Star" marks debut of Protik as a judge in a reality show.

While speaking about the event, Ibrar Tipu said, "RTV always makes a special contribution to the industrial culture of the country through good initiatives. I am very happy to collaborate with their new arrangement."

"Through this event, I hope to discover talented artists who can contribute to the country's music scene in the future", added Ibrar.

Pratik expressed his excitement for being the judge of a reality show for the very first time. "I am glad to be associated with this innovative event," said the musician.

"Hopefully I will be able to fulfill the responsibility given to me by RTV", he added. He also expressed his gratitude to RTV CEO Syed Ashiq Rahman and Dewan Shasmur Rakib Bhai for involving him in such a big event.

Registration for the musical reality show, produced by Sohag Masud, has started on September 10 (Friday).

To participate here, the age limit of the contestants should be between 12 to 22 years. Further details of the registration are given in the link below rtvonline.com/youngstar

RTV Plus app must be installed on the contestants' mobile to submit the video via the app.

Contestants can submit their song sung in an empty throat or via musical instrument either on the registration link or inbox to the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Rtvrealityshows.

Visit Facebook.com/rtvrealityshows for further queries.

Registration will continue till October 10, 2021.