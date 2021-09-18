Pori Moni signs up for first film after jail return; set to star in Giasuddin Selim’s ‘Gunin’

Pori Moni signs up for Giasuddin Selim's Gunin on Friday. Photo: Collected

Actor Pori Moni is all set to appear in Giasuddin Selim's 'Gunin'.

The anticipation of Pori Moni signing up for the film has been circulating since Nusrat Faria couldn't continue the film due to a schedule conflict.

Pori Moni signed up for the film on Friday (September 17).

'Gunin' is the first film the actor has signed after returning from jail.

Previously, Nusrat Faria was signed up to play the character Rabeya in the movie. But, due to a scheduling conflict, Nusrat couldn't continue work on the film.

Gunin is set in a rural area of 50 years ago. The cast of the film includes actors Iresh Zaker, Mostofa Monwar, Azad Abul Kalam, and 'Networker Baire' famed actor Shariful Raj among many.

The shooting of the film is expected to begin on October 10.

'Gunin' is adapted from a short story written by renowned writer Hasan Azizul Haque. The feature film will be released on the OTT platform 'Chorki'.

Earlier, Pori Moni has worked in Giasuddin Selim's film 'SwapnaJaal' and the web series 'Preeti'.