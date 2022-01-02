‘Mukhosh’ Title song to drop today

The title song of the highly anticipated film "Mukkhosh", starring renowned actor Mosharraf Karim along with popular actors Pori Moni and Ziaul Roshan in lead, will be unveiled on Sunday (today).

The song of the government-granted film will be available for streaming on the Youtube channel of Tiger Media, notes a press release.

The film adapted from the novel "Page Number 44" is written by Iftekhar Shuvo, who is also the director of the film.

"The song carries the recurring theme of suspense," Iftekhar Shuvo told the Business Standard.

"However, the way audience will assume the storyline after hearing the song will not be accurate as the plot has a unique twist," he added.

The title song is penned by noted lyricist Abraham Tamim and composed by Ahmed Humayun.

The movie produced under the banner of Bachelor Dot Com production will be distributed by COP Creation, a film production and distribution studio.

The much-awaited film is slated for release on 21 January.