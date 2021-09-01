Message on Pori Moni’s palm meant for “two-faced snakes”

Glitz

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 07:56 pm

“Don’t <3 <3 <3 me Bit*h”, the message roughly read

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After 27 days of "nightmare", popular Bangladeshi actor Samsunnahar Smriti, alias Pori Moni, secured bail on Wednesday morning.

Swarms of people gathered in front of Kashimpur womens' jail to greet Pori Moni. As the actor waved at them, a close view of her palm revealed that had she written a message using henna.  

"Don't <3 <3 <3 me Bit*h", the message roughly read.

When The Business Standard reached out to her and asked who the message was for, Pori Moni said it was for the Bit*h" or "those two-faced snakes" who envied her but pretended to be extra sweet in front of her.

None of the people who would spend time with her came forward to help her when she was in jail. "Where were those people when I was in jail suffering alone," said the actor, adding that these two-faced snakes will welcome her again after her bail.

