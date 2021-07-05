Leo Carax's Annette to open 74th edition of Cannes Film Festival

Glitz

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 01:04 pm

Related News

Leo Carax's Annette to open 74th edition of Cannes Film Festival

The 74th edition of Cannes Film Festival will begin at the French Riviera on July 6.

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 01:04 pm
A still image from the movie Annette. Photo: Collected
A still image from the movie Annette. Photo: Collected

The English-language work, Annette, will open the Cannes Film Festival on July 6. The 74th edition comes after two years, because the coronavirus pandemic stopped the 12-day event last May on the French Riviera.

Even this time, the pandemic is not over, most parts of the globe are still reeling under it. Cannes appears bold enough to hold the festival, despite many European countries and even the UK seeing fresh surges.

Annette is helmed by Leo Carax, whose Holy Motors nine years ago created a huge buzz at Cannes. 

Annette will be Frenchman Leo's first English outing – an exceptional study in fantasy and magic realism. Unfolding in today's Los Angeles, Annette narrates the story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humour, and Ann, a singer of international repute. The couple are glamorous and happy, but the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with exceptional destiny, will change their lives in an unbelievable sort of way.

Annette will be the director's sixth work, starring Marion Cotillard (Rust and Bone) and Adam Driver (Marriage Story), supported by Simon Helberg. It will premiere in Cannes Competition, and will open simultaneously in French cinemas.

A festival press note avers: "Visionary and enigmatic, Leo Carax has authored some of the most beautiful moments of French cinema in the past 35 years, with a filmography that has never ceased to display his mastery over directing. A poetic genius with an overflowing imagination, the "enfant terrible" of French cinema has consistently transcended filmic codes and genres to create a world full of visions and ghosts."

Annette / Cannes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

21h | Videos
TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making